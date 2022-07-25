WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia: No barriers to Ukraine grain export
Russia's strikes targeted "exclusively" military infrastructure and were "not connected with the agreement on the export of grain," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Russia: No barriers to Ukraine grain export
Russian FM Lavrov said there is "nothing" in the grain agreement signed by Russia to prevent it from continuing to attack military infrastructure in Ukraine. / Reuters
July 25, 2022

The Kremlin has said that Russian strikes on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa "should not affect" a Türkiye-UN brokered deal between Moscow and Kiev to unblock grain exports.

"This cannot and should not affect the start of shipment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, two days after Moscow hit the port.

He said Russia's strikes targeted "exclusively" military infrastructure and were "not connected with the agreement on the export of grain."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there were no barriers to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, repeating that the strike had been aimed at military infrastructure in the port, at a "considerable distance" from the grain terminal.

"There is nothing in the obligations that Russia took on that would forbid us from continuing the special military operation," Lavrov added, referring to the grain deal signed in Istanbul.

The weekend strikes on Odessa came less than a day after Moscow and Kiev signed the landmark deal to release grain exports from Ukraine's ports. Odessa is one of three export hubs designated in the agreement.

READ MORE: How Türkiye made Ukraine grain exports deal with Russia possible

Recommended

'Doubt' on Russian commitment

Ukrainian officials said grain was being stored in the port at the time of the strike, although the food stocks did not appear to have been hit.

Western countries denounced Russia's move, with the US saying it cast "serious doubt" on Russia's commitment to the deal.

Türkiye, which helped broker the accord, said after the cruise missile hits that it had received assurances from Moscow that Russian forces were not responsible.

But Russia then admitted that it had struck a Ukrainian military vessel and arms delivered by Washington.

Ukraine has denounced the strikes as "barbarism."

READ MORE:Russia: Missile strikes on Odessa destroyed Western arms

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing