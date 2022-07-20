Australian authorities have urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people wear masks indoors and get booster shots urgently amid a major outbreak and after people admitted to hospitals from Covid-19 neared record levels.

"We need to do some things differently at least for a short period of time," Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told ABC Radio on Wednesday, as he predicted the number of people ending up in hospitals will soon hit an all-time high.

"We know that working from home is a very key component of stopping what we call macro spreading."

Australia is in the grip of a third Omicron wave driven by the highly transmissible new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, with more than 300,000 cases recorded over the past seven days, even as authorities flagged the actual numbers could be double.

Tuesday's 50,000 cases were the highest in two months.

Thousands in hospitals