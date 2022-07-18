NATO’s expansion policies should go in line with the sensitivities of longtime member Türkiye, the nation’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, weeks after signing a protocol with membership hopefuls Sweden and Finland.

Referring to conditions in a memorandum the two Nordic countries signed with Türkiye at last month’s NATO summit in Madrid, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday warned after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara: “I repeat it again that we will freeze their NATO accession process if the conditions are not met.”

"Sweden does not look good in that regard. Our stance is resolute, the rest is up to them," he added.

Ankara and the two Scandinavian countries had signed a memorandum that allows the countries to become NATO members but requires them to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns and lift an arms embargo on Ankara.

Following the memorandum, NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the 30-member military alliance.

READ MORE:Finland, Sweden cooperation key to fight PKK terrorists: NATO chief

Tolerating and supporting terrorists