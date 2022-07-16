The United States and Saudi Arabia have made a package of announcements ranging from removing peacekeepers from a strategic island off the Saudi and Egyptian coasts to cooperation in mobile technology, during a visit by US President Joe Biden.

The two nations also signed 18 agreements and memoranda of understanding for joint cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, communications, space and health during Biden's visit to the kingdom, according to the kingdom's TV al-Ekhbariya.

In the statement released after Biden held talks with senior Saudi officials including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the United States also welcomed previously announced accelerated oil production increases by OPEC+, a group that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Wealthy Gulf OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in renewable and clean energy while also stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons for global energy security at a time of growing calls for a shift away from fossil fuels.

Removing peacekeepers from Tiran island

The statement said the US and other peacekeepers would leave Tiran island, where they have been stationed as part of accords reached in 1978 and which led to a peace deal between Israel and Egypt.

Tiran lies between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, in a strategic area that leads to the Israeli port of Eilat.