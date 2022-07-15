Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has commemorated those who sacrificed their lives beating back the coup attempt of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) six years ago.

"Imagine a nation that bore its chest as a shield against putschists so the love of Türkiye is not tarnished. Imagine a nation that goes running (to achieve) martyrdom for their homeland and flag," Altun said on Twitter.

"I commemorate the martyrs of July 15 with compassion," he added.

Altun's tweet also included a video prepared by the directorate to mark Democracy and National Unity Day a day before the national holiday.

2016 failed coup