Lebanon's Hezbollah group has warned that "no one" would be allowed to operate in maritime oil and gas fields if Beirut was barred from its "rights" in extracting from areas off of its own coast, urging Lebanese officials to "make use" of the armed group.

"If you don't give us the rights that our state is asking for ... then we could flip the table on everyone," Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address on Wednesday.

"If you want to get to a formula where this country is barred from taking advantage (of these fields), then no one will be allowed to extract gas or oil and no one will be able to sell gas or oil," Nasrallah said.

Lebanon is locked in US-mediated negotiations with Israel to delineate a shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country.

Nasrallah insisted that Lebanon had a "golden opportunity" in the next two months to secure its maritime rights before Israel completed work at Karish.

He urged Lebanese officials to use his group as leverage, saying Hezbollah was Lebanon's "only strong point."

"The resistance is telling you, make use of me. Take advantage of me ... Tell the Americans that these guys don't answer to anyone, they're uncontrollable – say whatever you want. Say it," Nasrallah said.

