A UN report has revealed that the YPG/PKK terrorist group has continued to recruit child soldiers last year in northern Syria.

The group, which rebranded itself as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US and Western nations, recruited 221 child soldiers, according to the UN's annual Children and Armed Conflict report released on Monday.

The report covers the period from January to December 2021 and lists parties that engage in the recruitment and use of children, the killing and maiming of children and sexual violence against children, among other things.

The report also said another branch of the YPG/PKK, the so-called "Internal Security Forces" recruited 24 children as soldiers in northern and eastern Syria.

In addition, the "Afrin Liberation Forces," linked to the same terror group, recruited two children in 2021. According to the report, the "Internal Security Forces" jailed 43 children, while the YPG/PKK imprisoned six children in regions they occupied.

"At the end of 2021, over 800 children, including foreigners, reportedly remained in detention for alleged association with Daesh in the north-eastern Syrian Arab Republic," said the report, referring to YPG/PKK-run prisons.

The report also recorded that the YPG/PKK killed 55 children in 2021, while the "Internal Security Forces" and "Afrin Liberation Forces" killed 18 children last year.

READ MORE:Exclusive: PKK/YPG conscripting minors as it struggles with recruitment

Attacks on schools and hospitals