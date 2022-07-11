Bosnia and Herzegovina has marked the 27th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide, bidding farewell to 50 newly identified victims of the 1995 massacre at a memorial service.

Every year on July 11, newly identified victims of the genocide are laid to rest at a memorial cemetery in Potocari, eastern Bosnia.

Thousands of visitors from various countries attend the service.

The memorial centre is the focal point of remembrance for friends and relatives of the victims, mostly men and boys, murdered by Bosnian Serb militias.

After this year’s funeral, the number of burials in the cemetery rose to 6,721.

The youngest of the victims buried this year was Salim Mustafic, who was 16-year old when he was killed, while Husejin Krdzic, 59, was the oldest genocide victim among this year's identified victims.

World leaders' react

Leading political figures across the world, including the first lady of Türkiye, commemorated the genocide victims.

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan said it was humanity, conscience, and compassion that was buried in Srebrenica 27 years ago.

"We will never forget the cries of Bosniak mothers or the children who watched the murderous expulsion of their fathers."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described the event as a black stain in the history of humanity and said that Srebrenica will never be forgotten.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said the genocide is a reminder to be united for peace in Europe and for Bosnia and Herzegovina to become part of the European Union.

Commemorations