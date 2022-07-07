WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen delegation to visit India in bid to import wheat as food runs low
The war-ravaged country's existing strategic food stockpiles would last until the end of August.
Yemen delegation to visit India in bid to import wheat as food runs low
It was not immediately clear how much wheat Yemen was seeking from India or how soon it could be delivered if a deal was reached. / AP Archive
July 7, 2022

A Yemeni delegation is set to visit India next week in a bid to secure wheat for the war-ravaged country where strategic food stockpiles are running out.

Mohammed al Ashwal, the trade and industry minister of Yemen's Saudi-backed government, said on Thursday that the delegation would seek to finalise an agreement to import wheat from India.

Yemen's existing strategic food stockpiles would last until the end of August, he said.

India in May banned wheat exports as its output fell and domestic prices surged. It has since issued exemptions for certain countries.

"There has been great progress in implementing the agreement with the Indian government regarding lifting the ban on wheat exports to Yemen," Ashwal said.

It was not immediately clear how much wheat Yemen was seeking from India or how soon it could be delivered if a deal was reached.

READ MORE:WFP further cuts food rations in war-torn Yemen

Recommended

Near-famine conditions

Disruption to Ukrainian and Russian exports, caused by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, and India's export ban risk deepening Yemen's hunger crisis and pushing up food price inflation, which has doubled in two years in some parts of the country.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Yemen in a seven-year-old conflict that pits a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthis, and millions are living in near-famine conditions.

The economy and basic services have largely collapsed and humanitarian assistance has also begun to dry up with some aid agencies forced to cut back or stop food, health and other supplies.

READ MORE:Attacks on Yemen kill several soldiers

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing