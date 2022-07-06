Muslim organisations are calling for law enforcement to stop using ‘Suspicious activity reports' after an investigation revealed that the people of Middle Eastern descent were disproportionately targeted and racially profiled in Chicago.

Arab American Action Network (AAAN) obtained 235 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) created by the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the Chicago Police Department (CDP) through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The organisation said more than fifty percent of the people who were reported for "suspicious activities" between 2016 and 2020 were either Muslims or those with an olive skin tone generally associated with the Middle Eastern people.

AAAN held a news conference on July 1 in the presence of community leaders, law enforcement officials and locals. The report angered Chicago Muslims.

“We will fight day and night to protect our rights,” a group of about a dozen people chanted at Federal Plaza.

The organisation says that is a pattern that was a clear result of the United States’ counter-terrorism steps in the wake of the September 11 attacks. The government established a national network of so-called “fusion centers” to exchange information about terrorism. However, the SARs, the documents created when people report suspicious activity, kept Muslim communities in focus.