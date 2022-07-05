Colombia's leftist President-elect Gustavo Petro has proposed a "bilateral ceasefire" with the violence-stricken country's last active guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), in order to restart peace negotiations.

"The message I have sent, not only to the ELN but to all existing armed groups, is that the time for peace has come," said Petro on Tuesday.

"What I request is a ceasefire that will be bilateral," to allow for talks "to bring an end to the war in Colombia."

Talks with the ELN, which unlike the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) did not lay down arms under Colombia's 2016 peace agreement, broke down under outgoing President Ivan Duque.

Petro will be sworn in on August 7.

Duque's predecessor Juan Manuel Santos initiated peace negotiations with the ELN, but these were called off after an attack on a police academy in Bogota in 2019 that killed 22.

Duque has insisted that the group, formed in 1964 after the Cuban communist revolution, cease all activities for talks to resume.

On the campaign trail, Petro had vowed to talk to the ELN.

ELN willing to negotiate

The day after the leftist ex-Bogota mayor won the presidential election last month, the ELN said it was ready to reopen negotiations with the South American nation's government.

The group's central command said it was "keeping its system of political and military struggle and resistance active, but also maintaining its clear availability to advance the peace process."