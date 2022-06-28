Sudan's armed forces have fired heavy artillery during clashes in a troubled eastern region bordering Ethiopia, an Ethiopian official said, the latest salvo in a long-running feud over their shared border.

On Tuesday, Sudan was able to capture Jabal Kala al Laban, an area near the border, following an artillery barrage and an air strike, according to a Sudanese military source who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the press.

Sudan's army fired long-distance artillery from Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon, but nobody was injured, said Assefa Ashege, a senior security official in Ethiopia's Amhara region.

Two local residents said the Sudanese army had gained control of Jabal Kala al Laban and had destroyed a military base there. It was unclear if the base belonged to the Ethiopian army or an allied forces.

A Sudanese military spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Ethiopia's government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

UN calls for peace

On Monday, Ethiopia denied Sudan's accusation that its army had captured and executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian, and instead blamed the killings on a local militia.

Sudanese government sources said Sudan had filed a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council over the killings.

Ethiopian military officials referred Reuters to a statement issued on Monday that described a previous border clash but did not comment on the reported shelling.