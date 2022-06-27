India and the European Union have resumed talks on a free-trade deal after a nine-year gap, as Western countries seek to wean New Delhi off its close economic ties to Russia.

"Both sides are aiming for the trade negotiations to be broad-based, balanced and comprehensive, based on the principles of fairness and reciprocity," India's commerce ministry has said earlier when announcing the first round of talks in Delhi, which were due to run until Friday.

"There will also be discussions on resolving the Market Access Issues which are impeding bilateral trade," it said.

The European Union is India's second-biggest trading partner after the United States but talks with the bloc broke down in 2013 over issues including tariff reductions and patent protection.

Merchandise trade hit an all-time high of $116 billion in 2021-22, with India's exports to the 27-member European Union hitting $65 billion, according to New Delhi.

Dubbed the "tariff king" by former US president Donald Trump, India has become more open to lowering trade barriers in recent years and is negotiating pacts with several other countries.