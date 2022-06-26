Sudan's military has accused Ethiopia's army of executing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian who were captives, the Sudanese armed forces said in a statement.

"This treacherous act will not pass without a response," it said on Sunday.

The Sudanese army also accused Ethiopia of displaying the bodies of the executed people to the public and vowed that there would be "an appropriate response".

There was no immediate response from Ethiopian authorities to a request for comment.

