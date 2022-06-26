WORLD
Sudan accuses Ethiopia of executing captive soldiers, civilian
Ethiopian army kills seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian, Sudan's military claims and warns "this treacherous act will not pass without a response."
Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have run high in recent years because of spillover of conflict in Tigray region and Ethiopia's construction of hydropower dam on Blue Nile. / TRTWorld
June 26, 2022

Sudan's military has accused Ethiopia's army of executing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian who were captives, the Sudanese armed forces said in a statement.

"This treacherous act will not pass without a response," it said on Sunday.

The Sudanese army also accused Ethiopia of displaying the bodies of the executed people to the public and vowed that there would be "an appropriate response".

There was no immediate response from Ethiopian authorities to a request for comment.

READ MORE:Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military

Recommended

Tensions over land and water

Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have run high in recent years because of a spillover of the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and Ethiopia's construction of a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile.

Tens of thousands of refugees have fled into eastern Sudan and there have been military skirmishes in an area of contested farmland along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia.

READ MORE: Three-way talks over Nile dam fail in Kinshasa

SOURCE:Reuters
