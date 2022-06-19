BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Recession in US not inevitable: Treasury secretary
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, however, conceded that "clearly inflation is unacceptably high," attributing it partly to the conflict in Ukraine.
Recession in US not inevitable: Treasury secretary
Yellen predicted that the pace of inflation would slow in the coming months. / Reuters
June 19, 2022

A recession in the United States is not "inevitable," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said, just days after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, raising fears of an economic contraction.

"I expect the economy to slow" as it transitions to stable growth, she said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, but "I don't think a recession is at all inevitable."

Yellen conceded that "clearly inflation is unacceptably high," attributing it partly to the conflict in Ukraine, which has pushed up energy and food prices.

READ MORE: Biden: Recession 'not inevitable' but Americans are 'really, really down'

But she said she did not believe that "a dropoff in consumer spending is the likely cause of a recession."

Yellen argued that the US labour market is "arguably the strongest of the postwar period" and she predicted that the pace of inflation would slow in the coming months.

She acknowledged, however, that as Fed chair Jerome Powell works to control inflation while preserving labor-market strength, "That's going to take skill and luck."

Recommended

READ MORE:Wall Street rallies in relief after aggressive US Fed rate hike

Asked about proposals for a temporary suspension in federal gas taxes, Yellen expressed openness.

US President Joe Biden "wants to do anything he possibly can to help consumers," she said. "And that's an idea that's certainly worth considering."

Increasing pessimism

The US economy has recovered strongly from the damage wrought by Covid-19, but soaring inflation and supply-chain snarls exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine have increased pessimism.

Wall Street stocks tumbled after the US central bank on Wednesday raised the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage points, the sharpest rise in nearly 30 years.

And economists see worrying signs that consumer confidence is weakening, with people beginning to hold off on vacation plans, dining out or doing home repairs.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting