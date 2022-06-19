A recession in the United States is not "inevitable," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said, just days after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, raising fears of an economic contraction.

"I expect the economy to slow" as it transitions to stable growth, she said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, but "I don't think a recession is at all inevitable."

Yellen conceded that "clearly inflation is unacceptably high," attributing it partly to the conflict in Ukraine, which has pushed up energy and food prices.

READ MORE: Biden: Recession 'not inevitable' but Americans are 'really, really down'

But she said she did not believe that "a dropoff in consumer spending is the likely cause of a recession."

Yellen argued that the US labour market is "arguably the strongest of the postwar period" and she predicted that the pace of inflation would slow in the coming months.

She acknowledged, however, that as Fed chair Jerome Powell works to control inflation while preserving labor-market strength, "That's going to take skill and luck."