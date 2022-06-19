Colombians have begun voting to elect their next president, choosing between a leftist former guerrilla who is pushing profound social change and an eccentric construction magnate who has promised to fight corruption.

The candidates in Sunday's pollare Gustavo Petro, once a member of the M-19 rebels, and Rodolfo Hernandez, who first gathered support through TikTok videos, are technically tied in polling.

Petro, a former mayor of capital Bogota and current senator, has pledged to fight inequality with free university education, pension reforms and high taxes on unproductive land.

His proposals — especially a ban on new oil projects — have startled some investors, though he has promised to respect current contracts.

Petro, who is making his third presidential bid, would be Colombia's first leftist president, adding the Andean nation to a list of Latin American countries which have elected progressives in recent years.

Petro, 62, said he was tortured by the military when he was detained for his involvement with the guerrillas and his potential victory has high-ranking armed forces officials bracing for change.

Police on maximum alert

Hernandez, who served as mayor of Bucaramanga, was a surprise contender in the run-off and has promised to shrink government and to finance social programs by stopping corruption.