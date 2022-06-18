Britain's biggest strike action on the railway network in over 30 years will go ahead, after talks over pay broke down.

Rail Maritime and Transport Workers union's general-secretary Mick Lynch said on Saturday there had been discussions in recent weeks with rail infrastructure body Network Rail, train companies and London Underground.

But he added that "no viable settlements" were found.

The failure of talks means more than 50,000 workers will take part in a three-day national strike on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week.

London Underground workers will also stage a 24-hour walk-out on Tuesday.

The action coincides with major events including the Glastonbury music festival, as well as national exams for teenagers.

Major disruption

Major disruption is predicted but the RMT defended the industrial action and blamed the Conservative government for cutting billions of pounds (dollars, euros) in funding from the transport network.