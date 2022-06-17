Dr. Ilke Demir is a Senior Staff Research Scientist at Intel Corporation, where she works on responsible artificial intelligence and metaverse, and is tasked with developing new solutions for old challenges in computer vision, deep learning and 3D vision.

We spoke to Dr. Demir on the sidelines of ‘TRT Metaverse & Broadcasting Forum’ held in Istanbul on June 10.

TRT World: What’s the current major focus for you and your team at Intel?

Ilke Demir: AI responsibility is a priority for us, especially in the field of media. In our work, we ask how we can increase trust in the media as deep fakes become a larger problem, and more importantly how we can detect them.

Recent years have seen significant changes to the AI industry in terms of growth and method. Could you give us an idea of what major changes the domain is seeing with next-gen AI infrastructure?

ID: I would say that multimodal approaches are facing harder challenges at solving problems in complex spaces. We’re seeing solid progress with regenerative models, and in 3D shape understanding methods. Natural language processing (NLP) is also undergoing significant growth.

One of the more exciting developments in the field is the use of multimodal neural networks that combine vision and natural language processing, for instance, or 2D and 3D with better outputs, insights and information distribution. It’s the next level.

Is the metaverse already here?

ID: In 1994, my former post-doctoral supervisor wrote a paper about the office of the future, describing augmented, virtual and mixed reality in the workplace. As you know, Microsoft has Teams for the Metaverse. Facebook had Spaces.

If we already knew it was coming 20 years ago, why didn’t it happen? Primarily because we lacked the bandwidth, hardware and form factor. VR hardware has come a long way thanks to 5G and wi-fi, and features better rendering and resolution. Motion tracking is also on the rise. Between hardware, AI and implementations of the metaverse, we can actually use the Metaverse now.

Do you expect any changes as younger generations grow up connected to the Internet and metaverse?

ID: I think the most important change will be in how we interact with technology. With the keyboard, input was letter by letter. The mouse helped, of course.

These devices are going away however, redefining what our hands and eyes can do instead. I expect more tracking, where eye movement could scroll a page for instance.