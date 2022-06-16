The Covid-19 pandemic reduced global air pollution in its first year but there was little change in global particulate pollution which remains one of biggest killers, a new report has found.

The report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago said on Tuesday that air pollution takes 2.2 years off the global average life expectancy, or a combined 17 billion life-years.

The analysis of the satellite-derived data in the annual report known as the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) showed that over 97 percent of the world population are now considered to live in areas that exceed the dangerous threshold determined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The health organisation last year updated its guide on acceptable levels of air pollution last year for the first time since 2005, bringing the benchmark to 5 µg/m3 from 10 µg/m3 – signalling that air pollution is more dangerous than it was thought.

South Asia is battling the deadliest pollution

The deadly impact of air pollution was visible in South Asia, where it is likely to cost an average of five years of its residents' lives. Since 2012, India has been the source of 44 percent of the world’s increase in pollution.

Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Central and West Africa, and China were the most polluted countries and regions after South Asia, respectively.

The United States and Europe produced the least pollution last year, the report said, even though their pollution levels do not meet the WHO’s new guideline.