Five Turkish citizens who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang last month have been released, a source close to the case has said.

Details on the circumstances of their release the day before were not available, but the men — aged between 20 and 26 — are in apparently good physical health, the AFP news agency said on Wednesday, citing a source.

Michaelle Durandis, the representative of the bus company that operated the vehicle in which they were travelling, had previously announced that three Turkish women seized at the same time were freed earlier this month "because they were sick."

On May 8, the group was travelling by bus from the Dominican capital Santo Domingo, bound for Port-au-Prince, when it was hijacked by one of the most powerful armed gangs in Haiti shortly after crossing the border.

Twelve people were on board the bus at the time: eight Turkish nationals, three Haitians and a Dominican.

The Turks were members of an educational and religious association, according to Hugues Josue, Türekiye's honorary consul in Haiti.

