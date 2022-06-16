WORLD
3 MIN READ
Haiti gang frees rest of five kidnapped Turks
All eight Turkish nationals seized last month are now free after the gang released three Turkish women earlier in June "because they were sick."
Haiti gang frees rest of five kidnapped Turks
For several years, one of the most powerful gangs in Haiti, "400 Mawozo," has controlled the area between the Dominican Republic and the Haitian capital. / Reuters
June 16, 2022

Five Turkish citizens who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang last month have been released, a source close to the case has said.

Details on the circumstances of their release the day before were not available, but the men — aged between 20 and 26 — are in apparently good physical health, the AFP news agency said on Wednesday, citing a source. 

Michaelle Durandis, the representative of the bus company that operated the vehicle in which they were travelling, had previously announced that three Turkish women seized at the same time were freed earlier this month "because they were sick."

On May 8, the group was travelling by bus from the Dominican capital Santo Domingo, bound for Port-au-Prince, when it was hijacked by one of the most powerful armed gangs in Haiti shortly after crossing the border.

Twelve people were on board the bus at the time: eight Turkish nationals, three Haitians and a Dominican.

The Turks were members of an educational and religious association, according to Hugues Josue, Türekiye's honorary consul in Haiti.

READ MORE: Several Turks among dozen kidnapped by 'Haiti armed gang'

Recommended

Gang violence

The two employees of the transport company — a Haitian hostess and a Dominican driver — were released less than a week after the hijacking.

The two Haitian passengers were later released by the gang after the payment of a ransom, Durandis said.

Haitian police are struggling to tackle gangs in Port-au-Prince and the surrounding countryside. 

In the month of May alone, at least 200 kidnappings were recorded by the United Nations, crimes overwhelmingly committed in the capital.

For several years, one of the most powerful gangs in Haiti, called "400 Mawozo," has controlled the area between the Dominican Republic and the Haitian capital, where the Turkish nationals were kidnapped.

READ MORE: Haiti gangs attack buses, kidnap dozens

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions