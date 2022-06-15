The US Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, marking its biggest rate hike in 28 years.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.5 percent -1.75 percent range.

The largest interest rate increase since 1994 was approved by all FOMC members, except for Kansas City Fed President Esther George who voted for a 50 basis point of rate hike.

The FOMC added that it anticipates "ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate."

READ MORE:Global stocks suffer biggest decline in two years on recession fears