BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US Fed announces biggest interest rate hike in nearly three decades
US Fed announced 0.75 percentage-point increase to tame high inflation, signaling more large rate increases to come.
US Fed announces biggest interest rate hike in nearly three decades
The FOMC stressed that it is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective. / Reuters
June 15, 2022

The US Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, marking its biggest rate hike in 28 years. 

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.5 percent -1.75 percent range.

The largest interest rate increase since 1994 was approved by all FOMC members, except for Kansas City Fed President Esther George who voted for a 50 basis point of rate hike.

The FOMC added that it anticipates "ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate." 

READ MORE:Global stocks suffer biggest decline in two years on recession fears

Recommended

Returning inflation to 2 percent

"The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals," it said.

"The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labour market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments," it added.

The FOMC stressed that it is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

The US annual consumer inflation climbed to 8.6 percent in May, the highest level in more than 40 years. 

READ MORE:'Bear market' strikes Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto plummet

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting