A wildfire has been burning out of control in forest outside Los Angeles after a weekend of record-breaking temperatures, and as forecasters warn of fire danger across the parched US West.

Firefighters battling the blaze on Monday said it was ripping through an area with thick vegetation.

"The terrain is very steep –– it's a bad area," Alison Hesterly of Cal Fire San Bernardino told the Los Angeles Times.

Over 200 firefighters were battling the blaze, including from the air.

"They're really focusing hard on the edges on the northwest side and the south end to secure those edges, to hope that the wind won't blow the fire out of the containment lines," Hesterly said.

"That's a huge focus for today — securing those high-risk areas with hose lines and hand lines."

Video on social media showed towering flames gripping trees and being fanned by strong winds.

Almost 1,000 acres had been charred by the Sheep fire since it erupted in the Los Angeles national forest on Saturday evening.

Thousands were warned to evacuate their homes in the community of Wrightwood, with the fire just five percent contained.

Extreme heat