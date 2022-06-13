Equity markets has dived again, with Wall Street officially entering a bear market as investors bet on more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes to address runaway inflation.

Global markets churned on Monday in the aftermath of the latest US consumer price data, as bitcoin fell to an 18-month low, the dollar streaked higher and oil prices zig-zagged.

"The hangover from a higher-than-expected US inflation reading is continuing to cause scissoring pain throughout the markets, as it extinguishes the hope the US Federal Reserve might be able to take its foot off the pedal on interest rate rises," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

The S&P 500, the broad-based Wall Street equity index, plummeted 3.9 percent to finish the day at 3,749.53, a drop of more than 20 percent from its most recent peak on January 4 –– the definition of a bear market.

Bourses in Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong all fell at least two percent.

The report on Friday showed US consumer prices jumped 8.6 percent compared to May 2021, hitting a fresh 40-year high, topping expectations and dashing hopes that price pressures had peaked.

Inflationary pressures

The Fed has signaled plans for a second large 0.5 percentage-point interest rate hike on Wednesday.

But more voices are projecting a three-quarter point increase. Barclays said the more aggressive move was called for "to reinforce credibility and get ahead of inflationary pressures."

The concerns sent the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for interest rates, above 3.3 percent, the highest level in more than 11 years.