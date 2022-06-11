TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye asks for clarity on deceased Turkish national in French custody
Recently disclosed footage shows that the Turkish man was handcuffed and tackled by French officers using a technique known as “ventral plating.”
Türkiye asks for clarity on deceased Turkish national in French custody
Türkiye will continue to follow developments, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said. / AA
June 11, 2022

After the emergence of new video footage contradicting police accounts, Türkiye is pressing France to explain the death in police custody of a Turkish man last year.

Merter Keskin, 35, died sometime between January 12-13 in the eastern town of Selestat, with recently disclosed footage showing he was handcuffed and tackled by officers using a technique known as "ventral plating."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said on Saturday that the Turkish side contacted French judicial authorities and an investigation is ongoing.

What is shown in the newly obtained images “does not comply with the rule of law,” he said

“In this context, we expect the reasons behind the death of our citizen to be clarified as soon as possible.”

Türkiye will continue to follow developments, Bilgic added.

Recommended

Contradiction in police claims

In new footage recently acquired by Anadolu Agency, police officers can be seen bringing Keskin into the station, walking calmly with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

The video contradicts police claims that Keskin was uncooperative and restless in custody.

Keskin is then seen lying motionless on a bench in the cell. An officer checks if he is breathing, then lifts his arm before letting it drop to the floor.

After a few moments, two police officers lift him off the bench and place him on the floor, with Keskin still showing no signs of life.

One then removes his shirt and taps him twice on the face before starting chest compressions.

The video appears to show officers wasting about two minutes after initially realising Keskin had stopped breathing before trying to resuscitate him.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks