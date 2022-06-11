After the emergence of new video footage contradicting police accounts, Türkiye is pressing France to explain the death in police custody of a Turkish man last year.

Merter Keskin, 35, died sometime between January 12-13 in the eastern town of Selestat, with recently disclosed footage showing he was handcuffed and tackled by officers using a technique known as "ventral plating."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said on Saturday that the Turkish side contacted French judicial authorities and an investigation is ongoing.

What is shown in the newly obtained images “does not comply with the rule of law,” he said

“In this context, we expect the reasons behind the death of our citizen to be clarified as soon as possible.”

Türkiye will continue to follow developments, Bilgic added.