An oil tanker chartered by Italian oil company Eni SpA to carry 650,000 barrels of diluted crude oil supplied by Venezuelan state-run PDVSA arrived on Friday in Venezuelan waters, according to a document from the state-run firm.

The crude cargo will be the first for Eni following an authorization issued last month by the United States allowing the resumption of an oil-for-debt deal that had been halted by the Trump administration in 2020.

A similar authorization was issued by the US State Department to Repsol, but PDVSA's schedules seen by Reuters news agency this week did not show an assigned loading window for the Spanish oil company.

The European firms are the first to resume oil-for-debt swaps that until 2020 were the sole Washington authorisations for exporting Venezuelan crude under sanctions seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

READ MORE:Biden expresses US support for restarting Venezuela talks

Oil-for-debt swaps