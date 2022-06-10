Türkiye’s public broadcaster, TRT, has revealed a trailblazing project that it hopes will chart out the future of media and broadcasting.

The TRT Metaverse project was unveiled to the public at the ‘TRT Metaverse & Broadcasting Forum’ in Istanbul on June 10, with opening speeches made by TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci and Presidency’s Director of Communications, Fahrettin Altun.

The forum aimed to explain the public broadcaster’s vision for the future that will introduce viewers to a bold, new and exciting three-dimensional world.

In his opening remarks, Altun said that TRT has been a company of firsts and will continue to be at the forefront of media in Türkiye.

“The Metaverse is one of the technologies that is going to shape our future,” Altun said. “At the moment, people are limited at what they can do in the Metaverse, but it looks like it will soon change the way we live, do business, and perceive the world.”

And one industry ripe for such change is media and news broadcasting. Enter: Türkiye’s first Metaverse agency, STANDBY.ME, and ILLUSORR, the world’s first design-oriented Metaverse platform.

In the first of four panels during the forum, ‘Designing the Metaverse’, Can Yurdakul, CEO of STANDBY.ME, moderated a discussion with ILLUSORR co-founders Sara El Jamal, Begum Aydinoglu and Faisal U-K about the TRT Metaverse and the significance of the project for the industry.

Aydinoglu described the TRT Metaverse project as a “benchmark” that will set broadcasting industry standards moving forward. “When you watch the news, it’s a one-way interaction,” she said. But with the immersive nature of the Metaverse, users will be able to “teleport to an environment to experience the qualities of that environment,” she said.

Faisal U-K called it a “groundbreaking and revolutionary” project that will set the standard for both the Metaverse and broadcasting industry moving forward. “It’s equivalent to the first media network to have a website; they had a large advantage over everyone else,” he said.

Highlighting the Metaverse as the next stage of the internet – what is referred to as Web 3.0 – Faisal U-K said that projects like TRT Metaverse will prompt a new conversation around how digital content is broadcasted and consumed.

“Imagine instead of having to go on Twitter to see news or watch it on TV, you can enter the Metaverse with your avatar, click on a certain channel, and be immersed in a live 360-degree feed in Rwanda, Egypt or Ukraine,” he explained. “You are there with reporters, experiencing the news in real time. Those are the kind of immersive experiences the Metaverse is going to introduce to the conversation.”

Aydinoglu emphasised the idea of being able to live through experiences in the way storytelling aims to do. “Through our research, the experience of an avatar and accessing information is at the forefront of design,” she added, underscoring the importance of striking a balance between content creation and design in the Metaverse.