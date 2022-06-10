TÜRKİYE
Türkiye successfully completes its largest military exercise in Aegean
More than 10,000 personnel from Türkiye's 37 "friendly, allied countries" took part in the military drill carried out in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.
A view of parade held at the end of EFES-2022 Combined Joint Actual Fire Field Exercise in Izmir, Türkiye. / AA
June 10, 2022

EFES-2022, one of Türkiye’s largest military exercises in the Aegean Sea, has been “successfully completed as planned”.

More than 10,000 personnel from 37 “friendly and allied countries” took part in concerted exercises held along the Aegean coast, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter, also sharing a video montage of various drills.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli and other high-level officials attended the Observer Day on Thursday.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh, defense ministers of Azerbaijan, the Gambia, Cameroon, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo and Rwanda, as well as top military officials from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Libya, Hungary and Pakistan were also among the guests.

SOURCE:AA
