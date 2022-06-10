Istanbul is a city steeped in history, dotted with grand monuments and iconic buildings that speak of a glorious past.

Located on the Bosphorus Strait, for millennia, Istanbul has drawn kings and commoners, princes and paupers, merchants and traders from across the world, all drawn to the beautiful and prosperous city.

Among Istanbul’s most beautiful architectural masterpieces, most of which either built or renovated by the city’s Muslim-Turkish conquerers, the Ottomans, some mosques have stood out for their alluring presence, standing tall against the ravages of time and nature’s destructive forces through centuries.

Apart from mesmerising visitors with their architectural genius and majestic presence, they also attract people with their rich history.

“They are very carefully thought out structures,” says Hayri Fehmi Yilmaz, a Turkish art historian, referring to how Istanbul’s Ottoman mosques were designed and constructed by their Ottoman builders.

These mosques were the holistic products of architects and artists, from stonemasons to calligraphers and tile masters, who worked in tandem to design and build these iconic structures, says Yilmaz.

“Ottoman mosques were places where Ottoman civilisation was exhibited,” Yilmaz tells TRT World. “Today's silhouette of Istanbul is provided by these mosques,” he adds.

Let’s check out Istanbul’s ten Ottoman mosques with their distinguished characters.

Ayasofya

Ayasofya, also known as Hagia Sophia, was the first mosque of Ottoman Istanbul, which was originally the city’s biggest church built by the Roman Emperor Justinian I in 537 AD. When the Ottomans conquered Constantinople—the old Roman name of Istanbul after its founder Roman Emperor Constantine I, they converted Ayasofya into a mosque in 1453.

For nearly 500 years, Ayasofya had functioned as the primary imperial mosque of the Ottomans. Under the Republic of Türkiye, from the 1930s until 2020, Ayasofya was converted into a museum. Two years ago, the current Turkish government reconverted the architectural marvel into a mosque.

Until the Catholic cathedral of Seville was completed in 1520, the dome of Ayasofya had the distinction of being the world’s biggest roof.

But according to many experts, had the Ottoman rulers not stepped in, the dome of Ayasofya wouldn't have survived for long. In the 16th century, they assigned their chief architect Mimar Sinan, the most skillful builder of the Ottoman era, the task of fortifying the magnificent walls of Ayasofya to ensure its dome stood firm for centuries to come.

Fatih

The mosque gets its name from its patron, Mehmet II, who was also called the Conqueror (Fatih in Turkish) due to his conquest of Istanbul. The mosque is one of the city’s earliest mosques, being a significant Ottoman monumental project, which included religious and social departments as parts of the complex. (Istanbul’s first Ottoman-built mosque complex is Eyup Sultan, which was built in an area where Abu Ayyup al-Ansari, one of Prophet Mohammed’s companions, is believed to have been buried.)

The mosque complex, which is called kulliye in Ottoman Turkish, was also a conscious step of Mehmet the Conqueror to turn the old Christian Constantinople into a Muslim capital, Istanbul. Many other Ottoman rulers followed in the footsteps of the Conqueror, building many other mosques and Muslim schools, madrasas, which gave an Islamic character to a once Christian city.

The mosque was built on the burial place of the city’s founder Constantine, where the former Byzantine Church of the Holy Apostles stood. The Ottoman ruler was buried in his mosque complex, close to Constantine's burial site.

The mosque was repaired several times after the 1509, 1557 and 1754 earthquakes, but the 1776 earthquake destroyed its dome and walls, forcing the Ottomans to rebuild it with a different design.

Suleymaniye

One of Istanbul’s greatest mosques is Suleymaniye, built by Suleyman I, who was also called Suleyman the Magnificent because his era represented the greatest period of the Ottoman Empire, which reached the zenith of its power under him in the 16th century.

Suleymaniye Mosque, also built by the Ottoman architecture genius Mimar Sinan, is one of the world’s finest mosques. Located near the Ottoman capital’s imperial headquarters on the European side, it had been Istanbul’s biggest mosque until the construction of the Camlica Mosque in 2019 on the Asian side of the city.

Sehzade Mosque

The mosque is called Sehzade, which means prince in the Ottoman political structure, because it was dedicated to Suleyman’s most favourite son, Mehmet, who passed away from smallpox at a very young age.

“In Ottoman history, there was no other mosque built for an Ottoman prince,” says Yilmaz, referring to the Sehzade Mosque, whose architecture and two minarets signify that the commissioner is a sultan and show that it’s meant to be built for a living ruler.

“Actually this is a mourning monument,” says Gulru Necipoglu, a Turkish American professor of Islamic Art/Architecture at Harvard University, referring to how Suleyman the Magnificent and his wife, Hurrem Sultan, felt so much pain for the loss of their beloved son.

The mosque is one of Sinan’s most significant commissions by the sultan and one of his masterpieces, which heralded his subsequent great artworks like Suleymaniye and Selimiye, which is located in Edirne, the previous Ottoman capital.

“Sinan used his architecture design of Sehzade Mosque, which resembles Ayasofya, for other prominent projects he pursued later,” Yilmaz says, adding that it inspired many other mosque designs, including modern Turkish worshipping structures.

The beautiful mosque complex includes religious schools and also the deceased Ottoman prince’s mausoleum (turbe). The mosque has a pair of minarets (mosque towers) with two galleries, an exceptional design used by Sinan only for sultanic mosques.

The Blue Mosque (Sultan Ahmed)