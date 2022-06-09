TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye calls on Greece to stop militarisation of Aegean islands
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye will not relinquish its rights in the Aegean Sea and warned Athens to refrain from “dreams and actions that will result in regret just as it was a century ago.”
Türkiye calls on Greece to stop militarisation of Aegean islands
Erdogan was speaking at a ceremony marking the EFES-2022 military exercise, one of the largest planned drills of the Turkish army. / AA
June 9, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Greece to stop the militarisation of “(Aegean) islands with non-military status” and to act “in accordance with international agreements.”

Erdogan was speaking at a ceremony on Thursday in Türkiye's Aegean province of Izmir during the EFES-2022 military exercise, one of the largest planned drills of the Turkish army. 

"Greece is acting as if it is making touristic landings on Aegean islands,” Erdogan said, and addressing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he added: “You can't get anywhere with this.”

“Some Greek politicians are trying to remain relevant with words and actions that are far from reality, contrary to logic and law,” Erdogan said.

“Türkiye will not relinquish its rights in the Aegean Sea, will not hesitate to use its powers stemming from international agreements,” he stressed. 

READ MORE:Greece acts in bad faith, reverses diplomatic gains with Türkiye

'Contrary to law'

Recommended

Referring to Greek acts in Aegean, Erdogan warned Athens to refrain from “dreams and actions that will result in regret just as it was a century ago,” and to “come to senses.”

"Türkiye does not violate anyone's rights and laws but it does not allow the violation of its own rights and laws either," Erdogan stressed. 

Erdogan also noted that his country would continue hydrocarbon resources exploration in the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, citing international law.

Speaking about fighting the PKK/YPG terrorists, Erdogan said Türkiye is gradually implementing its efforts to protect its borders (with Syria) at a secure zone of 30-km (18-mi) depth.

"We will not allow the establishment of terror corridors at the bottom of our country's borders," he said. 

READ MORE:Türkiye calls on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from Aegean islands

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks