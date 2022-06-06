President Joe Biden's plans to reboot US engagement with Latin America –– especially on critical topics like migration –– took a hit after key partner Mexico snubbed a regional summit in Los Angeles to protest Washington's exclusion of three regional countries.

What was meant to be a week-long showcase of cooperation beginning from Monday looks more likely to become a display of division that reflects diminishing clout over a region where long-time US economic and diplomatic influence faces a growing Chinese challenge.

Confirming it was not inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the Summit of the Americas, a senior White House official cited "reservations regarding the lack of democratic space and the human rights situations."

In response, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would stay away.

"You cannot have a Summit of the Americas if you do not have all the countries of the Americas attending," Lopez Obrador announced, complaining of US "hegemony" and "lack of respect for nations."

Although Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will represent Mexico instead, the leftist populist leader's absence will diminish the impact of a summit where US-Mexico relations are at the heart of major immigration and trade issues.

US downplays spat

The White House downplayed the spat, saying Biden was sticking up for principles, but that there was no bad blood between the neighbors.

"We do not believe that dictators should be invited," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

However, she noted that Lopez Obrador was set to visit Washington in July and said Biden had not been blindsided. "He was aware" ahead of the Mexican president's announcement.

In Havana, the communist Cuban government issued a statement calling its exclusion "anti-democratic and arbitrary."