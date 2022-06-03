Tesla shares have tumbled about 9 percent on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10 percent of the company's workers, as well as new questions from US regulators over complaints of the electric vehicles braking for no reason.

In an email on Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide," Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters news agency reported.

Tesla had around 100,000 employees worldwide according to recent regulatory filings, including its subsidiaries.

Tesla shares have lost nearly one-third of their value since early April, shortly after Musk first publicly floated the idea of buying Twitter.

Tesla shares fell $66 to $709 Friday. Shares were trading around $1,150 just two months ago.

Pessimistic view

President Joe Biden, while giving a speech on Friday’s jobs report in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, was asked about Elon Musk saying he’s pessimistic about the US economy.

“While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly and I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles,” Biden responded.