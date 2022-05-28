Former US president Donald Trump has rejected calls for tightened gun controls following the Texas school massacre, saying decent Americans should be allowed the firearms they need to defend themselves against "evil."

"The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens ... The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens," he told members of the National Rifle Association.

Trump's remarks came as he headlined an NRA event in Houston, three days after a gun massacre at a Texas elementary school reignited the tinderbox debate about US gun control.

"The various gun control policies being pushed by the left would have done nothing to prevent the horror that took place. Absolutely nothing," Trump said.

An 18-year-old gunman with a legally bought AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, marking the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.

Trump read out the names of all 19 children, whom he described as victims of an out-of-control "lunatic," before suggesting that efforts at gun control were "grotesque."

"All of us must unite, Republican and Democrat — in every state, and at every level of government — to finally harden our schools and protect our children ... What we need now is a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country," he added.