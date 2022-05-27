Recent clashes between the military and M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have displaced 72,000 people, the United Nations said, warning that fleeing people faced "constant violence" and the looting of their homes.

In a statement on Friday, the UNHCR refugee agency said 72,000 people had fled their homes in the Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories of North Kivu province since May 19.

"At least 170,000 civilians have been displaced, often repeatedly since an escalation of fighting in eastern DRC from November 2021," the statement added.

Separately, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and International Rescue Committee (IRC) said on Friday that around 37,000 people had fled Rutshuru and Nyiragongo since May 22.

Clashes between the army and M23, a primarily Congolese Tutsi group, have spread close to the provincial capital Goma since erupting late last week.

M23 briefly seized the city in late 2012 before the army quelled the rebellion the following year.

'Constant violence'