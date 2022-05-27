The death toll from a building collapse in southwestern Iran's Khuzestan province has risen to at least 22 people, while 48 people were rescued from the rubble.

Ihsan Abbasipur, the governor of the city of Abadan, told Iranian state television on Friday that the number of injured people as a result of the collapse of a 10-storey business centre under construction stood at 37.

Efforts are underway to rescue those still trapped under the building that collapsed in the city of Abadan on Monday, according to a local Red Crescent official.

More than 150 people were said to have been inside the Metro Pol commercial building on the busy Amiri Street when it collapsed.