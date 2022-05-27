WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll rises in Iran building collapse, rescue efforts underway
At least 22 people were killed and 37 injured after a 10-storey building collapsed in the southwestern city of Abadan.
Death toll rises in Iran building collapse, rescue efforts underway
Rescue teams tried to enter the basement through tunnels dug around the collapsed building. / Reuters
May 27, 2022

The death toll from a building collapse in southwestern Iran's Khuzestan province has risen to at least 22 people, while 48 people were rescued from the rubble.

Ihsan Abbasipur, the governor of the city of Abadan, told Iranian state television on Friday that the number of injured people as a result of the collapse of a 10-storey business centre under construction stood at 37.

Efforts are underway to rescue those still trapped under the building that collapsed in the city of Abadan on Monday, according to a local Red Crescent official.

More than 150 people were said to have been inside the Metro Pol commercial building on the busy Amiri Street when it collapsed.

Recommended

Mohammad-Hassan Nami, chairman of the Crisis Management Organization, told media on Tuesday that they have been evacuating all the nearby buildings at risk of collapse.

Meanwhile, the number of people taken into custody amid an investigation into the incident has risen to 11, said the provincial Prosecutor General's Office.

READ MORE: Casualties as high-rise building collapses in southwestern Iran

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House