While Türkiye has long been a NATO ally, it has quite often found itself alone in fighting cross-border terrorism that emanates from Syria.

Ankara's Atlantic allies have turned a blind eye to the presence of PKK, a terror group, whose Syrian offshoot YPG controls territories in northern Syria close to the Turkish border.

“We are also starting to take new steps regarding the missing parts of the work we started to create safe zones at a depth of 30 kilometres along our southern borders,” Erdogan said, referring to the upcoming operation and previous Turkish military actions in northern Syria.

Türkiye has also indicated that it will not allow Sweden and Finland to enter NATO as long as the Nordic states do not cut their ties with the PKK. Ankara and Washington also have serious disagreements over the US backing of the YPG and its denial of ties between the PKK and YPG.

Since 2016, against the YPG/PKK and Daesh terror groups as well as the Assad regime, Türkiye has conducted four back-to-back cross border operations: Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019) and Spring Shield (2020).

With the upcoming operation, Türkiye aims to secure possibly all areas under the YPG/PKK control close to border regions, according to experts. The PKK, which is recognised as a terror group by the US, Türkiye and the EU, is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths including children and women.

“Operation Claw-Lock, aiming to seal the 378km-long Türkiye-Iraq border, yielded successful results and Türkiye naturally wants to ensure its continuity to the 911km-long Syrian Border,” says Ulas Pehlivan, a Turkish security analyst, who participated in previous operations in northern Syria as a Turkish military officer.

“Türkiye’s military bases, deployed 30km deep from the frontier, cover approximately 70% of the Syrian border. However there still exists a patchwork of fields under YPG control,” Pehlivan tells TRT World, referring to Ankara’s previous operations against the YPG/PKK.

Which areas are primary targets?

“Tel Rifaat comes forward as one of the probable targets pronounced by Türkiye since the Operation Olive Branch,” says Pehlivan. The Assad regime also wants to take over Tel Rifaat, an area, which is located between Turkish and Syrian-held territories in northwestern Syria.

The area is cut from other YPG-held territories and is crucial for Türkiye to strengthen its positions across territories captured during its Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield operations.

“All the remaining northeastern border areas in Syria east of the Euphrates River can also be targeted during the Turkish operation. Those areas include Ayn al Arab and Ayn Issa,” Pehlivan says. He also believes Turkish forces might target Manbij, a strategic location west of the Euphrates.