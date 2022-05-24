At least 21 people including 19 children have been killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, and the 18-year-old gunman is dead, US officials said.

Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez who was briefed by Texas Rangers said on Tuesday that 18 children and three adults were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town. Later, US authorities said the dead included 19 children and two teachers.

Greg Abbott, governor of the south-central US state, said the assailant "shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly."

He said that the suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.

Law enforcement officers saw the gunman, clad in body armour, emerge from his crashed vehicle carrying a rifle and "engaged" the suspect, who nevertheless managed to charge into the school and open fire, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sergeant Erick Estrada said on CNN.

Authorities said the suspect acted alone.

It was the deadliest such incident since 14 high school students and three adult staff were killed in Parkland, Florida in 2018 –– and the worst at an elementary school since the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut, in which 20 children and six staff were killed.

Biden vows 'time to turn this pain into action'

US President Joe Biden called for Americans to stand up against the country's powerful pro-gun lobby after the school massacre.

"When, in God's name, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," he said in an address from the White House.

How many scores of school children must see friends die like they're on a battlefield, he asked.

"It's time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country. We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: it's time to act."