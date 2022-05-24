At least two people have been killed and 120 injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi.

Initial reports after Monday's incident "showed that 64 people sustained minor injuries, 56 others were moderately wounded, and two people died", police tweeted.

The blast set off a fire that damaged the facades of six buildings and a number of stores before being brought under control, they added.

Four of the damaged buildings were "safely" evacuated, with efforts underway to find their residents temporary housing "until the buildings are completely secured", the police said.

A witness told The National newspaper that he heard two explosions around lunchtime in the Khalidiya district of Abu Dhabi.

"The first sound was small and people started calling the fire and police," said the man, who was not identified.

"Then soon, there was a big blast. It was a really big sound. The windows shook and in some offices, the windows shattered."