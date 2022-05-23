The researchers were unable to establish a definitive link between the use of air-conditioning in higher-income countries, which they considered a form of adaptation, and people’s ability to cope with higher nighttime temperatures, but it is likely that lack of access to air conditioning, fans and other cooling methods may be the reason. Their use also tends to drive up carbon emissions.

The research did find, however, that people generally failed to adapt. For instance, they did not tend to take naps to make up for the lack of sleep, and were more likely to sleep on a warm night at the end of the summer than at the beginning of it.

As people’s bodies have to cool down every night before they fall asleep, women’s bodies cool slower as they tend to have higher levels of subcutaneous fat which retains heat. Older people may be more affected due to having poorer body temperature regulation.

“Our bodies are highly adapted to maintain a stable core body temperature, something that our lives depend on,” says Kelton Minor of the University of Copenhagen, one of the authors of the report.

“Yet every night they do something remarkable without most of us consciously knowing—they shed heat from our core into the surrounding environment by dilating our blood vessels and increasing blood flow to our hands and feet,” he added, explaining that in order for bodies to transfer heat, the surrounding environment needs to be cooler than we are.

“In order to make informed climate policy decisions moving forward, we need to better account for the full spectrum of plausible future climate impacts,” Minor says.