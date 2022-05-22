WORLD
Palestine condemns US removal of Jewish group from terror blacklist
The US Department of State has removed five extremist groups from its list of foreign terrorist organisations, including Israel-based Kach movement.
Meir Kahane, was elected to the Israeli Knesset in 1984, founded the far-right Kahane Chai group, also known as 'Kach'. / Reuters
May 22, 2022

Palestinians have condemned a US decision to remove the radical Jewish group Kach from the list of terror organisations.

On Friday, the US Department of State removed five extremist groups from its list of foreign terrorist organisations, including Kach movement.

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority (PA) termed the US decision as a “reward for the operatives of this terrorist organisation.”

“The actions of the US administration contradict with its words and don’t fit with its commitments to peace and stability,” the statement said.

The PA went on to call on the US administration to reverse the move and take a "historic decision to remove the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) from its list of terrorist organisations."

Hamas group, which rules the Gaza, said the Kach group was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Palestinians.

The US decision “reflects its double-standard policy and the US inadequacy to be a fair mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Hamas leader Basem Naim said in a statement.

The Kach movement is classified as a terrorist group by the European Union and Israel itself, where its founder Meir Kahane was banned from participating in the elections in 1988.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
