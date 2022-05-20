Türkiye will provide all support needed to strengthen Pakistan’s military infrastructure, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan made the statement in a video message sent to the launching ceremony of the third vessel of the MILGEM Ada class corvette, a joint venture of Türkiye and Pakistan, on Friday.

"The production process of all these ships, which are equipped with the most modern weapons and sensor systems developed by our country, continues as planned," Erdogan said.

In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships with Türkiye's state-run defence firm ASFAT.

According to the plan, two corvettes are to be built in Türkiye and the next two are to be built in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer.

Deep-rooted historical ties

The Turkish leader said the deliveries of the ships, which will be able to perform all kinds of military duties from air defence to submarine defence, will be made at six-month intervals starting from August 2023.

With an emphasis on the deep-rooted historical ties between Türkiye and Pakistan, Erdogan said the project is one of the most concrete and recent examples of good relations, hopeful the project will be "a harbinger of greater cooperation."