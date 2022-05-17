The United States is easing some of its tough sanctions on Venezuela in order to encourage political dialogue between President Nicolas Maduro's government and its opponents.

"The US is undertaking a number of measures at the request of the Venezuelan interim government and the Unity platform of opposition parties negotiating with the Venezuelan regime," a senior US official said on the condition of anonymity.

The limited changes will allow American oil company Chevron Corp. to negotiate its license with the state-owned oil company, PDVSA, two senior US government officials told The Associated Press on Monday.

But the sanctions relief does not allow Chevron to drill or export any petroleum of Venezuelan origin or enter into any new agreements with PDVSA.

The officials spoke under the condition of anonymity because the formal announcement had not been made.

Additionally, Carlos Erik Malpica-Flores — a former high-ranking PDVSA official and nephew of Venezuela’s first lady — will be removed from a list of sanctioned individuals, they said.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. The company's investments in Venezuela's oil fields and machinery over the last century had an estimated value of $2.6 billion as of 2020.

Return to the negotiating table