As the summer approaches, millions of people in developing countries such as Iraq and Pakistan are gearing up for recurrent power outages. Having to brace through a sweaty day when air conditioning and fans aren’t working is a problem generally associated with struggling economies.

Lack of investments in power plants, transmission lines and inability to buy oil and natural gas are some of the reasons why cash-strapped governments aren’t able to deal with electricity shortages.

So it might come as a surprise to learn that even the mighty United States, which has one of the largest exporters of gas, will struggle to meet its electricity needs.

There are concerns that many states including California and Texas will face power shortages in the coming years.

Both Texas and California usually have hot summers when air-conditioning use shoots up. And if there’s a fear that in the case of severe heat waves like last year there could be fatalities, experts say.

Power outages were almost non-existent in the US some thirty years ago. On average, there were less than five power outages between the 1950s and the 1980s.

Signs that US power infrastructure needs immediate repairs began to appear in the 2000s but little was done to address the problem.

In 2007, 76 electricity outages were reported. Four years later the number exceeded 300. And 2020 recorded the most outages ever, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which is responsible for collecting and analysing energy data.

Elsewhere in the world, the electricity situation is not good either because energy consumption has gone up as economies open up after long pandemic-related lockdowns.

Last year, the global electricity demand increased to a record level - in part pushed up by the growth in the number of electric vehicles on the road.

“It was the largest ever annual increase in absolute terms (over 1,500 Terawatt hours or TWh) and the largest percentage rise since 2010 after the financial crisis,” said the International Energy Agency’s Electricity Market Report in January.

Big economies like China and India reported significant shortages of coal in the past winter, leading to serious electricity shortages in some of their cities. Many power plants in China and India like the US rely on coal as a fuel.

But what are the main reasons behind the increasing US power outages?

Ageing electrical grid

While the US is globally known for its innovation and new technologies, it has been unable to upgrade an old power grid, which was mainly built in the middle of the 20th century and now needs a serious overhaul to meet growing demand.

An electricity grid is basically the interconnected network of power plants, windmills, transmission lines, transformers and substations.

In Texas, several electricity grids are out of order as they undergo maintenance. Other states have similar problems. Also across the US, many old nuclear plants are not functioning anymore because they are slated to be retired.

Another issue related to the ageing power grid is its increasing costs. Major American utility companies are investing heavily to replace their old equipment to ensure their distribution systems run smoothly, according to EIA reports.