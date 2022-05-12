Relations between the Philippines and China will become stronger under the Southeast Asian country's incoming president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, China's ambassador to Manila has said.

China was looking forward to working with the new government to upgrade cooperation, Ambassador Huang Xilian said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Marcos, the son and namesake of a former ruler, won an election this week by a landslide, a victory that could reshape his country's ties with both China and the United States.

Marcos has long-standing ties with China and is seeking a new deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the contested waters of the South China Sea.

The Philippines is pivotal in the rivalry between the United States and China. Its maritime territory includes part of the South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway over which China also claims sovereignty.

'Initial challenges'