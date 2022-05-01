Six rockets have landed in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), local counter-terrorism forces said, with "minor damage" reported at a key oil refinery, according to a separate security source.

"Six rockets fell near the Zab river in the Khabat district," KRG’s anti-terror unit said in a statement late on Sunday, without specifying the target of the attack.

The attack caused no casualties or damage, the statement said.

But two sources speaking on condition of anonymity said that two rockets hit part of the Kawergosk refinery northwest of the KRG's capital Erbil, causing "minor material damage".

A fire broke out at the site but was "quickly contained", one of the sources said.

The rocket attack was not immediately claimed.

Iraqi security forces said in a statement a missile attack targeted an oil refinery, causing a fire in one of its main tanks that was later brought under control.

A missile also landed in the outer fence of the refinery without causing any casualties, the statement added.