Türkiye has rejected allegations by Greece of airspace violations and overflights in the Aegean Sea, saying instead Athens "started and escalated the tension" to which Ankara reacted.

"The statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece concerning the incidents that took place between the air forces of the two countries in the Aegean Sea on 27 April 2022 do not reflect the truth," Tanju Bilgic, spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Thursday.

Bilgic noted that from April 26-28, the Greek Air Force conducted provocative flights in close proximity to the Turkish coast and repeatedly violated Turkish air space over the southwestern towns of Didim, Datca and Dalaman.

"The Turkish Air Force reciprocated to these provocative flights and violations in accordance with their rules of engagement. Given that Greece was the party that started and escalated the said tension, making unfounded allegations against Türkiye is totally incompatible with the recent positive agenda and good neighbourly relations between the two countries," he said.

READ MORE:Turkey, Greece agree to continue direct talks to normalise ties