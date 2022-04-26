The World Bank has agreed to provide Sri Lanka with $600 million in financial assistance to help meet payment requirements for essential imports.

The World Bank would release $400 million from the package "shortly", the Sri Lankan president's media division said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the World Bank said it would continue to help cash-strapped Sri Lanka to overcome the current economic crisis.

Sri Lanka has kicked off talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance. Before the IMF finalises a programme, the country needs $3-$4 billion in bridge financing to help meet its essential expenses.

Sri Lanka has also appealed to multiple countries and multilateral organisations for bridge financing until the IMF comes up with its aid. Colombo would also seek the Asian Development Bank's assistance.

Long-term visa programme

As the country looks to shore up its finances, the government said on Tuesday it will sell long-term visas to attract foreign currency after the island nation ran out of dollars to pay even for food and fuel.

Foreigners who deposit a minimum of $100,000 locally will be granted permission to live and work in Sri Lanka for 10 years under the "Golden Paradise Visa Programme", the government said.