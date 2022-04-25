A US judge has held former president Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to turn over documents related to an investigation of possible fraud in the Trump family's business dealings.

The judge, Arthur Engoron, ruled in favour of New York state attorney general Letitia James who is pursuing a civil probe into the ex-president and the Trump Organization.

James successfully argued that Trump was in violation of a court order to produce the accounting and tax documents to her investigators by March 31.

"In a major victory, a court has ruled in our favour to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court," she wrote on Twitter.

"Donald Trump must pay $10,000 per day for every day that he continues to defy the court's order to turn over documents to my office," James added.

In January, James said her investigation had uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentation of those values for economic benefit.

Financial misconduct