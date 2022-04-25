A ceremony has been held in Türkiye’s western Canakkale province to commemorate the 107th anniversary of the landing of foreign troops on Turkish soil during World War I.

The dawn service on Monday was held with the participation of nearly 200 Australians and New Zealanders who come to commemorate their ancestors every April 25.

The ceremony began with speeches by Meka Whaitiri, New Zealand's minister for veterans, and Miles Armitage, Australia’s ambassador to Türkiye.

Letters sent by Türkiye’s founding father and first President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to families of foreign soldiers who were killed in the Gallipoli campaign were also read during the ceremony.

The ceremony concluded after the reading of the Turkish, Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Rueben Kidman, a participant, said he came to Türkiye with his family nearly a month ago from New Zealand to attend the ceremony.

He said he was honoured to be here and to bring his children as this is a very special event for them.

Sharing his thoughts on Türkiye and the Turkish people, Kidman said people welcomed them very well and added that they will remember the Turkish people not only for their generosity but also for their warm-heartedness.

