Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a letter to the head of the Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul in which he stressed that Turks and Armenians should build their future together.

His message, sent on Sunday, addressed the Turkish-Armenian community gathered at the Istanbul Armenian Patriarchate to honour the Ottoman Armenians who died in the "harsh conditions" of World War I.

"I, once again, remember with respect the late Ottoman Armenians, and offer my sincere condolences to their relatives," Erdogan said in his letter to Sahak Mashalian, head of the Armenian Patriarchate of Türkiye.

“I believe that we should build the future together, inspired by our deep-rooted unity of up to a thousand years,” said the president, emphasising that Turks and Armenians have coexisted for centuries.

"It is important for us, who have for centuries shared each other’s joy and sorrow, to heal the wounds of the past and further strengthen social ties," said Erdogan.

He added that instead of increasing pain, "we should build the future together by drawing inspiration from our deep-rooted unity which dates back nearly a thousand years."

READ MORE:US President Biden's remarks on events of 1915 a repeated mistake: Türkiye

'Co-existence extending to centuries'

Erdogan reiterated that the final years of the Ottoman Empire, which coincided with World War I, were a "very painful period" for millions of Ottoman citizens.