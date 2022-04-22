After the deployment of US soldiers in Taiwan was confirmed last year by President Tsai Ing-wen, new reports have suggested American troops are setting up a “training ground” on the self-ruled island.

According to the daily Taiwan News, the US soldiers have “started setting up a training ground in northwestern Taiwan's Hsinchu County, while 84 Taiwanese soldiers are to be sent to the US to undergo tank training next year.”

Taiwanese troops are also reportedly getting lessons from US soldiers on how to operate the M1A2T Abrams tank, said local media.

US military instructors have reached the island nation to train Taiwanese soldiers in maintenance, training, fortifications, simulator purchasing, and other projects including code development, it said.

Last October, Tsai confirmed for the first time the presence of the US military on the island.

She had said the troops were meant for “training purposes,” but gave no numbers.

It was in November 2020 that Taipei announced the arrival of US Marines to train Taiwanese soldiers for a "brief training period."

